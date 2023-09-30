Wolves 2-1 Man City: Key stats
Manchester City have lost back-to-back games in all competitions for the first time since January last season; they had only lost two of their previous 41 matches prior to this (W32 D7).
Wolves have won five of their last eight home games in the Premier League (D1 L2), as many as their previous 17 beforehand (W5 D3 L9).
Since Rodri made his Premier League debut in August 2019, Man City have lost five of 15 matches without the Spaniard in the competition (W9 D1). By contrast, they have lost just five of their last 67 league games when Rodri has featured (W53 D9).
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season - surpassing his tally for the whole of last term (3).