We asked for your views on Celtic's 2-1 win against Motherwell

Hugh: Even when Motherwell equalised, I still thought we could do it, because that's what they do best, fight till the end, fantastic finish.

Andy: What a result! Brilliant end to a game, remember a few classics at Fir Park but this will live long in the memory. A win like this goes a long way to winning the league.

Peter: A win is a win is a win. 3 points closer to retaining title. Well done everyone.

Tommy: I’m a 50-year-old man who has been through both good times and bad and I believe if Brendan can up his European record, we will be a last 16 team on a regular basis.

Brian: Great team performance, not convinced we’re playing to Kyogo’s strengths, he’s very creative in getting other players involved.

Denis: Motherwell played their game as normal, trying to roughhouse their opponents who have real skills. Teams with game players will always beat ultra defensive and negative opponents. Another 3 points after all is the name of the game.

John: Great game, Celtic eventually got the winner against a resolute Motherwell, a vital 3 points even at this stage of the season.