Rangers forward Kemar Roofe came off injured at half-time of the 4-0 Viaplay Cup win over Livingston with a groin issue and manager Michael Beale hopes the problem has been "caught" early.

Roofe, 30, missed most of last season and Rangers are already without injured attackers Danilo, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo.

"We may have lost Kemar tonight," Beale told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"He felt his groin in the first half. Let's hope it's nothing serious, let's hope we've caught it at the right time."