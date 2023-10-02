After signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, Kai Havertz was still waiting to open his goalscoring account going into the game against Bournemouth. The Gunners were awarded a penalty at 2-0 up and Martin Odegaard was seen telling Gabriel Jesus to give the spot-kick to Havertz, which he then put into the back of the net.

Nick asked: Thoughts on Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus letting Kai Havertz take the penalty against Bournemouth? Lovely gesture, or a somewhat bleak act of charity?

McNulty answered: Great idea and gesture because it went in and it got him going with his first Arsenal goal, but this sort of thing is not for me. It was only 2-0 and, while Arsenal were in control, I still think your best player should take a penalty unless the game is totally out of sight.

Remember Pep Guardiola when Erling Haaland allowed Ilkay Gundogan to take one to try to score his hat-trick against Leeds United last season? He missed, Leeds scored, and there was a bit of a tense finish. Pep said: “At 2-0 in England it’s never over. The taker is the taker.” My view entirely.

