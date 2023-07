Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of left-back Milos Kerkez on a long-term contract.

The 19-year-old Hungary international arrives at Vitality Stadium for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract.

Kerkez made 57 appearances in total for the Dutch outfit, scoring five times and registering eight assists.

He is the Cherries' third summer signing after the arrivals of Justin Kluivert and Romain Faivre.