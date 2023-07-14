Leicester Mercury chief football writer Jordan Blackwell discussing the Foxes' behind-closed-doors defeat by Peterborough United on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "I thought it was better than the 2-1 scoreline suggested. Peterborough won the second half 1-0, but I actually thought Leicester were dominant and created a lot more chances.

"We know Enzo Maresca wants Leicester to dominate the ball, and they certainly did do that. But, obviously, against an opposition from League One, you would expect them to keep hold of possession.

"There weren't too many chances, not too many ventures into the box either, but they got the goal. I thought they played pretty well in the second half, but the finishing wasn't up to scratch."

On the new signings in action: "I thought Winks was very good. It wasn't a surprise to see him at the base of the midfield - I think that's the role many would've envisaged for him - but he was extremely influential in that position.

"Coady, as you'd expect, was very vocal. Even though they have only been his team-mates for less than a fortnight, he wasn't afraid to tell them what to do.

"I think he was also in charge of starting the press and he was telling the forward players when to go. I thought it was interesting that he, at the back of the team, was telling people when to go. It was a captain's performance, even though Vardy had the armband."

