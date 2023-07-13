We asked you if Fulham should consider cashing in on Aleksandar Mitrovic after Saudi side Al-Hilal had a bid rejected on Wednesday.

Your replies are fairly conclusive:

Toofif: Fulham should definitely not sell Mitrovic for any money. I am sure they would not be able to get a equitable replacement for even £100m.

Luke: Mitrovic can’t be sold. He is the definition of Fulham and all the fans love him. Not only that, he is one of the best in the world at what he does, and would be very difficult to replace.

Marc: Mitrovic cost 25m when we bought him. The past two seasons he's scored 57 goals. And they want to offer the same amount?! Ludicrous! 100m minimum.

Alan: Absolutely not. He is still under contract and why would you let your top scorer go?

Ev: Ultimately, if the player wants to go then we should cash in. He will earn more and have less stress in the Saudi Pro League, so who can blame him? No such thing as loyalty anywhere.