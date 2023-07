William Saliba made his first Arsenal appearance since March as the Gunners drew 1-1 against FC Nurnberg in their second pre-season friendly.

Saliba, who signed a new contract last week, played 50 minutes on his return to the side.

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's goal, sending a low, fizzing strike into the bottom corner in the first half.

Their next friendly is against an MLS All-Stars side in Washington DC on 20 July.