St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: What did the manager say?

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told BBC Scotland: "There has to be a realisation that as a newly promoted team, this is a punishing league. When opportunities present themselves, you need to take them. We had golden opportunities to take a point from the game, possibly go on and win it. We never did that today.

"It's hard to take, because I feel we put a lot in to merit something from the game.

"I thought we should have [had another penalty]. I don't understand why it doesn't go to VAR, because it looks like something that should have been reviewed. It was disappointing, but I won't blame anyone but ourselves.

"We need to realise we're good enough to play in this league. It's taking us too long to settle into these games. Once we go toe-to-toe, we show we're the better team. I was confident we'd go on to win that game at one point."