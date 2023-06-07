Declan Rice has the chance to become the first West Ham captain to lift a major trophy for 43 years when he leads his side out against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Hammers stars of years gone by have had their say on the Englishman's importance and what winning the final could mean for his legacy as he prepares for what could be his last game for the club.

Tony Cottee: "Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds are the only two captains to lift trophies for West Ham. Would Rice be worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as those two? I think he already is. We all know and accept there is a good possibility he wont be at West Ham next season. We all understand where he is coming from. He is a fabulous player and he's only 24, so there is still a lot more to come from him. If we see him lifting that trophy, everyone will be so pleased and delighted for him. He will deservedly go down in history as one of three captains to lift a trophy for West Ham."

Sir Trevor Brooking: "Declan’s enthusiasm for the club has never dwindled. He has never taken it easy, but instead has given it his all. He loves the crowd. He couldn’t have done anything any better. It would be deserved icing on the cake if he lifted the trophy before he moved on."

Scott Minto: "Rice is absolutely key, beforehand in the dressing room as well as on the pitch. He will be making sure everyone is up for it, everyone is in the right mental state. He will make sure what will probably be his last game will be positive and his positivity will go through the whole team. He can absolutely control the midfield to make sure they play in the way West Ham want."

Sign up for West Ham notifications