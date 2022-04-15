Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game at Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He says it will be the same squad that travelled to Arsenal. Shane Duffy remains sidelined with a thigh problem and Steven Alzate is ill and won’t be available.

After bouncing back from six defeats with a draw and a win, Potter says it’s down to hard work and trusting the process: “When you have setbacks, you have to have good support internally and not listen to too much externally. We have to carry on working for us to achieve our goals.”

He says he’s delighted with Robert Sanchez, who he handed a debut to on their last Premier League visit to Spurs: “I’m really pleased with him. He’s shown he has all the attributes to play at the highest level – the only thing he lacks is experience.”

On cavalier Spurs, who have won four in a row, scoring 14 goals in the process: “It’s difficult to contain that. Antonio [Conte] has done a fantastic job. They build well, have great width and Son and Harry Kane are the headlines and rightly so. They are a top team.”

Brighton have played Spurs twice in the past two months but Potter says that familiarity does not change his approach: “We’re probably closer to understanding each other better but that’s in the past. This game will be completely different.”

