Hibs recruitment chief 'doing a terrific job'

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon says his son Ian is doing a "terrific job" in leading the club's recruitment department and stressed he does not personally decide which players to sign.

Ian Gordon was quietly appointed in October following the departure of Graeme Mathie as sporting director.

The club's recruitment structure and January transfer business has come under increased scrutiny after Shaun Maloney was sacked as manager on Tuesday after four months in the role.

Chairman Gordon said: "Personally, I think he's doing a terrific job but it's not just Ian, it's the recruitment department. I think there are six people involved in recruitment. Ian is just the co-ordinator.

"He manages a group of people who are out there scouting and looking at potential recruits. He does the background work, he doesn't make the decisions on who comes in.

"That is done by the manager... there is a group of us who are involved in the decisions. It's not Ian.

"Ian is the one that goes out and makes sure they are available, that they fit the profile we are looking for, that the manager is looking for, that it's a development investment, that we can afford them. That's the work the recruitment department does.

"I see the work they are doing, because I am looking at all the players they are evaluating. Shaun was very involved in this, as was Jack (Ross)."