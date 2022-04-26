Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Klopp said quadruple-chasing Liverpool's focus is solely on the Champions League semi-final and Villarreal: "We don't have to talk about other competitions today because our focus is on Villarreal and the semis. It's special. It's crazy, a massive game."

He added: "So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole lives and have no chance to be close to this. We have to cherish it and enjoy it."

Klopp urged Liverpool fans to play their part at Anfield on Wednesday: "We have to make sure that we are really on top of our game - everybody in the stadium."

He said "it will be an incredibly emotional atmosphere" whatever the result.

Klopp said he expects a difficult game against Unai Emery's side, who are seventh in Spain's La Liga: "The semi-final of the Champions League - if that would be easy it would be completely wrong. I can’t wait, honestly."

The Reds lost to Sevilla when they were managed by Emery in the 2016 Europa League final at the end of Klopp's first part-season in charge: "From that moment, I thought we'd come back stronger - and we did."

He said he has a lot of respect for Emery, adding: "Villarreal are made for this competition."

Follow more Champions League semi-final build-up here