Klopp on 'massive semi-final', fans playing their part and Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's first leg of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Klopp said quadruple-chasing Liverpool's focus is solely on the Champions League semi-final and Villarreal: "We don't have to talk about other competitions today because our focus is on Villarreal and the semis. It's special. It's crazy, a massive game."

  • He added: "So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole lives and have no chance to be close to this. We have to cherish it and enjoy it."

  • Klopp urged Liverpool fans to play their part at Anfield on Wednesday: "We have to make sure that we are really on top of our game - everybody in the stadium."

  • He said "it will be an incredibly emotional atmosphere" whatever the result.

  • Klopp said he expects a difficult game against Unai Emery's side, who are seventh in Spain's La Liga: "The semi-final of the Champions League - if that would be easy it would be completely wrong. I can’t wait, honestly."

  • The Reds lost to Sevilla when they were managed by Emery in the 2016 Europa League final at the end of Klopp's first part-season in charge: "From that moment, I thought we'd come back stronger - and we did."

  • He said he has a lot of respect for Emery, adding: "Villarreal are made for this competition."

Follow more Champions League semi-final build-up here