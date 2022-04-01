In 2022, only Liverpool (28) have picked up more Premier League points than Wolves (21).

However, Wanderers have lost four of their past six league games, the latest of which - the 3-2 home defeat by Leeds - was hugely damaging to their bid to finish in the European qualification spots this season.

It also cost them key striker Raul Jimenez for two games, starting with the visit of West Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard's side are 10 points behind Wolves and unlikely to force their way into the European reckoning, but will love nothing more than throwing another spanner in the works of Bruno Lage's side.

