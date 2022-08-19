Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

I really like what Brentford are doing, and I almost made the prediction of the century when I said they would beat United 3-0 last week. I was so unlucky that they actually scored four.

Fulham will have a real go at them, like they did against Liverpool in their last home game, so this is a much bigger test than United offered and it should be a good game.

It will be close, too. The Cottagers have drawn both their games so far, and I can see the points being shared again.

GK's prediction: 1-0

Find out how GK and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go and vote here