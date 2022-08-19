Sutton's predictions: Fulham v Brentford
- Published
It's the third week of Chris Sutton predicting the Premier League results and he is hoping to earn his first win against Bad Boy Chiller Crew's GK after losses to Alistair Bruce-Ball and Serge Pizzorno.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
I really like what Brentford are doing, and I almost made the prediction of the century when I said they would beat United 3-0 last week. I was so unlucky that they actually scored four.
Fulham will have a real go at them, like they did against Liverpool in their last home game, so this is a much bigger test than United offered and it should be a good game.
It will be close, too. The Cottagers have drawn both their games so far, and I can see the points being shared again.
GK's prediction: 1-0
