Devlin knows Livi must up their attacking game

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin knows his side must show greater attacking impetus against Aberdeen on Saturday after only recording one shot on target in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Motherwell.

The right-back is confident, though, after netting in victories at Pittodrie in each of the past two seasons.

Devlin said: "Maybe if that (penalty to Motherwell) decision doesn't happen then we take a point but I don't think we were great, the manager has told us that, we probably didn't deserve to win the game, especially going forward.

"We need to improve the performance this week because we know how difficult it can be going up to Aberdeen.

"We have to have that threat going forward and it's about finding that balance, especially more when you go away from home because you don't want to expose yourself to teams on the counter.

"But after Saturday's performance we need to put more of an emphasis on trying to create things, trying to win the game, trying to score goals because we didn't do that on Saturday."