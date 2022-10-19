A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

N﻿ot much seems to faze Marc Roca.

Fresh from an ice bath, the Leeds midfielder told BBC Radio Leeds "I like the feeling. It's good. It helps me to recover."

Roca, 25, has a similar 'bring it on' attitude to facing the adversity of a six-match winless run with United.

"﻿When you know you are doing the right things, you trust in your team and you trust in what we are doing, then you don't feel the pressure," said the Spaniard, who is preparing for Thursday's Premier League trip to bottom side Leicester City.

"We know that we have to win, that we want to win - and we know that we will achieve it."

A﻿fter two victories in their opening three fixtures, Leeds have now slipped to an average of a point per game, but Roca is confident a turnaround in fortunes is near.

"The points are coming - we are 100% convinced. Obviously six games without a win means we are a little bit disappointed, but we have faith in what we are doing. I think it's coming soon."

Roca's clearly taking it all in his stride - so maybe ex-United coach Steve Staunton was right that "pressure is for tyres".