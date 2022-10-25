N﻿igel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Huge credit should go to the supporters, players and manager of Brighton & Hove Albion after Manchester City’s 3-1 victory on Saturday.

First, to fill all three tiers of their allocated section, on the day of a rail strike, is impressive. On the pitch, their high press, their threat going forward and the amount of possession they had during the game was as good as I’ve seen in a long time. The only negative about our impressive visitors was their gaudy, highlighter-pen away kit!

From my seat in the Colin Bell Stand, I have Pep Guardiola in my eyeline a lot of the time. Brighton’s tactics - and City’s inability to deal with them - seemed to agitate and frustrate him for long periods.

It took a couple of moments of magic to get the upper hand - a magnificent, long ball from Ederson leaving Erling Haaland to complete the inevitable, then a sweet finish from outside the box from Kevin de Bruyne for the clincher.

Let’s hope Pep and the rest of us can all have a less stressful evening against Borussia Dortmund later.

One thing's for sure, the travelling army of City fans will be as impressive in their support for the Blues as the Brighton fans were for the Seagulls.