J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Without Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool's midfield is lifeless. Against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, this proved overwhelmingly to be the case again.

The brilliant Spaniard was ruled out before kick-off with an ear-infection, meaning Curtis Jones joined Fabinho in a double-pivot, with Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho on the flanks.

It didn't work. Fabinho, one of the lynchpins of Jurgen Klopp's Champions League and Premier League-winning sides, is a shadow of his former self. He never relied on pace, but he's now even more static and opponents simply run past him at will, with and without the ball.

Jordan Henderson came on in the second half, but he lacks a creative spark when defences are sitting deep and failed to energise his team into an undeserved comeback.

Naby Keita provides guile and is good in the transition phase, but he hasn't played a minute all season and relying on him to get fit and stay fit would be a waste of time.

It is imperative Klopp enters the transfer market in January.

Liverpool need hungry, talented and, most importantly, available midfielders - or we might miss out on Champions League football next season, which would be devastating.