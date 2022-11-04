Hearts v Motherwell: Pick of the stats
Alan Forrest has scored four goals in his last four Scottish Premiership appearances against Motherwell, including a brace in Hearts’ 3-0 win in September. The winger has five goals overall against them in the top flight, his most versus a single side.
Motherwell have won four of their seven away Premiership games this season (L3) – already one more than they won on the road last season.
Hearts have lost their last two home Premiership matches, 4-0 to Rangers and 4-3 to Celtic. They last lost three in a row on home soil in the top flight in December 2019.
Motherwell have won just one of their last 10 league away games at Hearts (D2 L7), losing both of their last two. Their one win in this stretch was in September 2019 (3-2).