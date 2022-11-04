Alan Forrest has scored four goals in his last four Scottish Premiership appearances against Motherwell, including a brace in Hearts’ 3-0 win in September. The winger has five goals overall against them in the top flight, his most versus a single side.

Motherwell have won four of their seven away Premiership games this season (L3) – already one more than they won on the road last season.

Hearts have lost their last two home Premiership matches, 4-0 to Rangers and 4-3 to Celtic. They last lost three in a row on home soil in the top flight in December 2019.