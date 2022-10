Brighton & Hove Albion pair Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be available to face Chelsea.

Levi Colwill is ineligible to face his parent club, while Joel Veltman is a doubt because of a calf problem.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter will return to his previous club without defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante are long-term absentees.

