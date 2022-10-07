J﻿urgen Klopp has praised Arsenal's transformation under Mikel Arteta and said they fully deserve their place at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool travel to Emirates Stadium on Sunday having won all four games against the Gunners in 2021-22, scoring eight and conceding none.

B﻿ut Klopp said Arteta's side are a completely different beast this season.

H﻿e said: "All my respect - wow. Really, really good job. When you need some time, nobody wants to give you time. Maybe not all of us deserve it because you still have to be good to use the time - and that is what Mikel did. I have lots of respect for it.

"They had a lot of talent in these past three years. Martinelli - very early I was really excited about him. He became exactly the player I expected.

"Martin Odegaard - I spoke to him when he was 15 from Norway and the whole world wanted him and he decided for Real Madrid.

"Saka - I think from the first day since he was playing he is incredible. Gabriel Jesus - if anyone knew how incredible he could be not in a Manchester City shirt in a fixed number nine role then it was Mikel, because they worked together.

"Same with Zinchenko - great things. He brought Xhaka back on track. The last line is now really well set and they have found a way they want to defend.

"It’s a young team, a very exciting team and they're doing really well. The position they are in is well deserved."