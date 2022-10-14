I﻿n Thursday's Up for debate, we asked which Bruno was the best - Fernandes or Guimaraes.

S﻿am Peoples from United Peoples TV, external has given his thoughts:

Bruno Fernandes and Bruno Guimaraes have had major impacts on both Manchester and Newcastle United in their own ways.

When Fernandes arrived in January 2020, he singlehandedly dragged our club out of the mud and gave us hope of what was to come in the future. While Guimaraes didn't drag Newcastle up on his own, he has been the marquee signing for the first stage in this new-look Newcastle side, who will no doubt grow from strength to strength.

With this question, it is impossible to be objective. Fernandes has been one of the rare successes Manchester United have had in the transfer market, a player who is really growing in influence again under Erik ten Hag - but I'd have loved us to sign Guimaraes too.

That being said, I hope come Sunday evening that there's only one Bruno we're talking about - Fernandes.

R﻿ead the full piece here