Losing Graham Potter as Brighton manager is a “huge blow”, says the club’s former defender Adam Virgo.

Potter has completed a move to Chelsea and leaves the Seagulls fourth in the Premier League.

“It’s a huge blow,” Virgo told a special Albion Unlimited podcast.

“You can move on from players but Potter was the biggest worry to lose from the club. He has been successful, built a philosophy. I felt there was a real momentum that this could be the season where Brighton challenge for a European place.

“It’s a big appointment next. Who is out there now? There are not a huge amount of names out of work that I look at and think 'that would be a fit'.

"There are no guarantees but I know the way the club is run now, they’ll have a real process of identifying managers. But it does seem like they’ll have to go into a transfer market and take a manager form a club."

