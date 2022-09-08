Frank on Brighton rumours, Toney and searching for a first away win
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game at Southampton.
Here is what the Brentford boss has had to say:
After being asked about rumours linking him with the Brighton job, Frank said he is "very happy" at Brentford and has "lots of unfinished business here".
On Ethan Pinnock, Frank said the defender is continuing his recovery and is "back up and running" in training.
He praised Ivan Toney, saying: "In all the games we’ve played he’s been a major threat."
On aiming for a first away win of the season, he said: "Hopefully we can have that extra push to get over the line and get the three points."
He said the Bees need to defend well against Southampton, adding: "If we can do that, we have a good chance."