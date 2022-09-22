Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, at about £130m. (Athletic - subscription required), external

However, England international Bellingham's first priority next summer would be a move to Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito via Marca - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Flamengo's vice-president says there has been "no proposal" for Joao Gomes, another midfielder linked with United and Liverpool. (ESPN - in Portuguese), external

United were reportedly interested in offering fellow Brazilian Andreas Pereira, as part of a swap deal for 21-year-old Gomes in the summer, before Pereira joined Fulham. (Talksport), external

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he "always wanted to stay at Barcelona" after refusing a £65m move to Old Trafford in the summer. (Mirror), external

No club matched the asking price in the summer for 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move to United, Arsenal, Leeds and Southampton. (Voetbal International, via Talksport), external

