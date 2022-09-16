E﻿verton boss Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media ahead of his side hosting West Ham at Goodison Park.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his media conference:

E﻿verton will be without Jordan Pickford and injury is expected to keep the goalkeeper out until after the international break.

Lampard said Pickford was a "really big loss", adding: "What a great goalkeeper he is, big performer and personality".

L﻿ampard confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure is fit, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is "close" to a return and could feature on Sunday.

T﻿he Everton boss was keen to take pressure off the England forward saying: "He's a top level striker and I try not to give him that pressure on top of that. I know what he can give us and what we want is him fit and firing."

H﻿e also acknowledged that it was on the team to help keep pressure of the returning striker: "If the team is strong we can release some of that pressure."

E﻿verton are yet to win so far this season but Lampard said: "I wouldn't say it's frustrating, it would be more frustrating if performances weren't good. We have to remain patient because it is about playing in the right direction."

D﻿espite their poor start to the season Lampard is wary of the threat posed by David Moyes' side: "I don’t make too much of their start. All I know is they've got a great coach and a very talented team."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here