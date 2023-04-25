'Naismith puts his own stamp on things as Hearts deliver in style'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

I will never, ever tire of Scottish football and the opinions that go along with all the major talking points. Being a Hearts supporter, we’ve not been short of things to talk about recently.

During the build-up to the Ross County game, there had been howls of derision from supporters over the quality of this squad with some fans claiming that a "major rebuild of the team was needed". Steven Naismith was deemed a fish out of water after allowing a derby defeat to Hibs on his inexperienced watch.

So when Hearts ended their six-game record of straight defeats by putting the Staggies to the sword by scoring that same number of goals, you can forgive me for having a wry smile at seeing comments that "every player was a minimum 7.5 today" and "Naisy is in the driving seat to land the job on a permanent basis".

It’s probably fair to say this was one of the best – if not the top – performances from Hearts this season and it’s no surprise that happened after Naismith put his own stamp on things.

There were five changes to the starting line-up and the balance of the team looked solid throughout. The full-backs Natty Atkinson and Alex Cochrane were given licence to roam forward all game and there was a solid midfield anchor pairing of Cammy Devlin and the returning Peter Haring, who was fantastic considering it was his first start in over six months.

Josh Ginnelly marked his return to the team with two goals and an assist and playing like a 1998 Brazilian Ronaldo. Every Jambo will be hoping sporting director Joe Savage can tie him down to a new contract but given the form he’s been in this season, it will be a challenge.

Lawrence Shankland, back playing in the role behind the striker which got some Hearts dad’s blood pressures up in Robbie Neilson’s final weeks in charge, netted his ninth career hat-trick and took himself on to 25 goals for the season. I wouldn’t put it past him breaking the 30 mark by the time a final ball is kicked.

Special praise must be reserved for Yutaro Oda, who marked his first Tynecastle start with a promising display and did everything but score.

Naismith won’t care who scores the goals between now and the end of the season, as long as they help get wins as Hearts try to claw back a five-point cushion that Aberdeen currently possess.

I think we’ve seen the blueprint of how Hearts will shape up in the next five games, which start with Naismith's men trying to delay Celtic's title win and end with an Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.