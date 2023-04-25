Why St Mirren visit Aberdeen a third time

One of St Mirren's pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

The Buddies, who have made the top six for the first time since the split was introduced in 2000-01, are away to Aberdeen for a third time this season.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Aberdeen visiting Celtic for a third time and Hibernian welcoming Rangers for a third Easter Road meeting.

In the bottom six, Dundee United make their third trip to Motherwell and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.