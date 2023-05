Arsenal are ready to offer West Ham a club-record £90m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, while Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, 30, could be one of a number of players to be sold by the Gunners. (Mail, external)

Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo is a key target for Arsenal as they plan to move early in the summer transfer market. (Sky Sports, external)

