Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Barely 15 minutes after Saturday’s game ended, and still in his kit, Dan Bentley had the energy and concentration to choose his words diplomatically.

29 is a relatively late age to make a first appearance in top-flight football, and Old Trafford would be one of the more challenging places to do it. But Bentley had taken his chance splendidly, a set of fine saves in the second half the outstanding feature of his team’s day.

"I enjoyed aspects of it. I didn’t enjoy conceding twice, but I’m filled with pride to make my debut in the Premier League. It’s been a long hard road of league football for as long as I can remember, working every day always with the aim to play in the Premier League. But the team comes first above my own individual performance."

"I thought we carried a threat," he said of Wolves' attempts to draw level in the second half, when were able to push United back for a while. "We probably could have been a bit more ruthless, a bit more clinical, but you can have days like that when you get a bit frustrated."

Quite. Fans will testify that there have been rather too many "days like that" for two or three seasons now. The main agenda for refitting the Wolves squad this summer must be to give their attacking play a sharper point, and decide which of the undoubtedly talented creative players already in the squad are part of the solution.

By all accounts, Bentley has established himself as a respected personality in the Wolves dressing room since his arrival in January, even without playing a minute of first-team football until Saturday, so already you feel his words carry weight. Performances like Saturday’s will quickly earn him respect in the wider Wolves community, too.

As we talked, he was so relaxed, so soon after achieving a major milestone in any player’s career, that I couldn’t help wondering if maybe the realisation of that would suddenly hit him later, like delayed shock. "I’m a very intense player when I’m playing," he explained. "But there were a couple of times when I looked around and I just felt at home, playing in the Premier League. You only get one debut. So I was just trying to take it in."

He's taken the long route to get there, but he’ll be sticking around. I think Wolves fans are going to like him.

