Ross Mooring, Chelsea Football Fancast:

"Even if the only signing Chelsea make this summer is one Romelu Lukaku, it will have been an excellent transfer window for the club, providing a spearhead for the team that Thomas Tuchel can use to maximising a wealth of attacking talent behind the Belgian striker.

"The club is still looking to strengthen its backline having sold Kurt Zouma to West Ham and are pushing hard for Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde, while central midfield is also a target area to provide defensive cover for N'Golo Kante.

"Declan Rice is again off the table meaning a loan for Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez could also be a late addition.

"Both moves would likely mean the loan departures of academy products Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Ross Barkley headlines a number of other squad players currently available who are unlikely to see first team football in blue."

