Tuchel on Mendy, City and 'champion' status

Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on Saturday will not crown this season's champions, says manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues sit top of the table and champions City are fifth going into the Stamford Bridge fixture - a repeat of last season's Champions League final, edged 1-0 by Tuchel's side.

The Chelsea boss has been speaking to the media and here are the key lines:

If Chelsea win they will "not be crowned as champions and if City win they will not be champions and we will not be in depression";

His record of three wins from three fixtures against Manchester City as Chelsea boss is not something to get carried away with: "Not so long ago there were a lot of voices that told me I don't know how to beat Pep Guardiola. If I look at it honestly I see the last three games as three 50/50 matches. Little details decide and you need a bit of luck";

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will return from injury to start against City, while Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic remain sidelined.

