England midfielder Jude Bellingham made the "right choice" when he moved to Borussia Dortmund instead of the Premier League, according to football journalist Julien Laurens.

Bellingham – who continues to be linked with Manchester United and Manchester City – reportedly has no release clause in his contract but any move will see former club Birmingham City receive 5% of his fee.

“Bellingham could have gone to United and instead chose Dortmund,” Laurens told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

The 18-year-old, who has scored twice in eight club outings so far this season, has started all of Dortmund’s Bundesliga and Champions League matches.

“He probably thought there were more chances to establish himself in the first team there and keep improving, which was probably the right choice.

“If he was to go to United or City, at United you look for a Paul Pogba replacement if he leaves – Bellingham is your guy. I think City could also do with a Bellingham.

“Everyone could do with Bellingham. Is he already a £100m player at 18? The more people wait to buy him the higher the price will be. If you go now, maybe you get him at £70m. If you wait too long it is £120m or £150m.”

