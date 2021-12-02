Liverpool made derby victory 'look very easy' - Kuyt

Liverpool made their trip to Goodison Park "look very easy" as they brushed aside Everton 4-1, according to former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt.

It was the first time that Jurgen Klopp's side had beaten their Merseyside rivals away since 2016 - ending a run of four straight draws.

"It was by far the best performance we've done at Goodison," Klopp told Match of the Day.

And Kuyt agreed, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I am going to join the words of Jurgen Klopp - it was an excellent performance. I thought Liverpool played really well in attack.

"They let Everton come back into the game a little bit after the 2-0 to 2-1. But the second half was once again very good from Liverpool and the team I think for the last few weeks are in great form. I am very excited for the rest of the season.

"Of course a derby game against Everton at Goodison Park, this is not the easiest of games, but yesterday it looked very easy.

"It was a great performance. I am very positive about the future of Liverpool and competing with the other teams for trophies.”