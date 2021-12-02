BBC Sport

Ranieri on injuries, response to the medical emergency & City

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Adam Mesina will undergo a scan later today after he was forced off injured in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea, and the Hornets manager says they have to find solutions to a growing injury list;

  • On the medical emergency in the crowd at Vicarage Road, Ranieri said: "The referee and the medical staff were amazing";

  • He was pleased with his side’s display against Chelsea: "The performance was good and we must continue in this way."

  • The Watford boss says they will prepare in the same way against Manchester City who are another team "working to fight to win the Premier League";

  • Speaking about the current champions, Ranieri said City are a "fantastic team" who can "make the difference in every situation and for this reason we must focus 100% on the match."