Arsenal v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

Joao Cancelo starts for Manchester City despite being injured in a robbery two days ago as the visitors make three changes to the side that beat Brentford.

Rodri comes in for Fernandinho in midfield, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez replace Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, who is not in the squad.

Kyle Walker also returns on the bench for City.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee.