Tottenham's director of football, Fabio Paratici, believes it is better to be in the race to sign top players and miss out than to not be the race at all.

Spurs were heavily linked with Luis Diaz and Adama Traore in the January transfer window, but ended up losing out on both players, who joined Liverpool and Barcelona respectively.

The club did bring in Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski on deadline day and Paratici played down the missed targets.

He said: "We are a big club. There are 10 to 12 big clubs in the world, so it's normal when you start to race or to fight to sign a big player.

"Sometimes you win, as what happened with [Cristian] Romero in the summer, and sometimes you can lose the race. I think the worst and strange thing is not being in the race.

"We have to be committed and, like I said before, to be in the race when there is somebody good enough for us.

"We want to sign players who can improve our team, we don't sign just to sign. That is not useful for the club, not useful for the coach, not useful for everybody.

"It's OK. We go forward with our players and we are happy about it."