Transfer window: Burnley 'need three' to fill key positions

The lack of depth in the Burnley squad is well documented. So when asked the question “what do Burnley need to buy before today’s deadline?”, it is easy to default to the “everything” answer.

Analyse a little further and you can probably narrow this down to three key positions: a central midfielder, a centre-forward and a right-sided winger.

The potential signings of Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst and Dinamo Zagreb’s Mislav Orsic fill two of those positions. And to put it bluntly, it just feels nice to have legitimate transfer activity to get excited about.

Get those two over the line and we can probably live without a central midfielder. Part of the struggle so far this season has been the gap left when Westwood and Brownhill have pushed forward in a hope to try and create at least something for our strikers - which in turn has left our defenders horribly exposed.

Fill that team with Orsic, Cornet, McNeil and Weghorst and direct them to lead the attack, and Westwood and Brownhill can just sit a little deeper and help out at the back.

I would still like three, but after the previous four or five transfer windows, one would do.

