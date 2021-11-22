Conte named on Fifa shortlist

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been named on the shortlist for best men's coach at the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

The Italian, 52, joined Spurs earlier this month but won the Serie A title as manager of Inter Milan last season.

Conte is named alongside the likes of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

