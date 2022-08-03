Former Nottingham Forest centre-back Michael Dawson has backed Steve Cooper to gel his new-look squad together with the Premier League kick-off against Newcastle fast approaching.

Speaking on BBC Radio Nottingham, Dawson explained he feels if anyone can successfully integrate 12 new signings, then Cooper is the man.

"Gelling can sometimes be a problem," he said. "But look what Steve did last season.

"He came in when the players were low and were looking at relegation.

"He instilled belief, fight, desire and quality and that's what he showed all through the season. Then, after the disappointment at Bournemouth, he kept it all going.

"I can only speak highly of him and he will get the best out of the players."

Jesse Lingard is the most high profile of the new arrivals and Dawson thinks he will shine on the banks of the Trent.

"Jesse coming in was a no-brainer," he said. "He'll have pressure surrounding him but he's got such quality.

"He's played for Manchester United and look what he did at West Ham. Playing here can be a heavy shirt but it doesn't matter if players perform. And he will."

Listen to the full interview on BBC Sounds