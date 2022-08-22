Manchester City deserve credit once again for their mentality after they recovered from two goals down at a bouncing St James' Park to salvage a point against Newcastle.

Those are the views of former Magpies first-team coach Alex Bruce and the Telegraph's northern journalist Luke Edwards, who felt City underlined their title credentials in the second half on Sunday.

"Most teams who come to St James' Park, with the crowd like that, are beaten at 3-1 - they're gone," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"For City to come back and become the team most likely to win, you just see they are mentality monsters. They didn't panic, like last season against Aston Villa.

"It's proof for Pep that his team have the mentality, resolve and strength of character to do it all again this season."

Bruce agreed, arguing the comeback was the "sign of champions".

"That's why they won the league last year," he said. "A lot of teams would have folded."

Full analysis of a thrilling advert for the Premier League is available on BBC Sounds