Kane on his favourite goal, playing with Son and the perfect Spurs player

On the 10th anniversary of his Premier League debut, Harry Kane decided to do a Q&A across his Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of his answers:

Favourite-ever Premier League goal? "In my first north London derby. We won 2-1 at White Hart Lane. I scored a header in the 88/89th minute. The whole occasion being my first north London derby, being at White Hart Lane and then to score the winner in the last minute was a moment I’ll never forget."

Favourite Spurs goal not scored by you? "Probably Lucas Moura against Ajax or Steven Bergwijn last year against Leicester."

What's it like playing with Son? "It’s always great playing with Sonny, for sure. He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic person as well. Always laughing and joking around the training ground as well. He keeps the energy high and keeps everyone in a good mood."

If you could design the perfect Spurs player, from players you’ve played with, taking one attribute from each, who and what would you choose? Finishing – Jermain Defoe. Pace – Kyle Walker. Dribbling – Mousa Dembele. Passing – Tom Huddlestone.

What's the hardest moment you've experienced in a match which you've then dug in and overcome? "Physically was against Colombia in the World Cup. I was suffering with severe cramp in extra time and dug deep to get through it and to then take the penalty in the shootout. To score and win that shootout is one of the moments I look back on that pleases me the most. Mentally was one against Liverpool. I missed a penalty and then had to take another penalty to draw the game literally five minutes later in front of the Kop and managed to score. That was a big moment to dig in and get a good reaction."