Manchester City will travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday for just the second Community Shield meeting between City and Liverpool.

It's the first time since 2012 that the competition has been held outside of Wembley, when City beat Chelsea 3-2 at Villa Park and claimed the club's first shield since 1972.

The Citizens have triumphed in three of their last five Community Shield appearances, despite losing 1-0 against Leicester City last season.

If Liverpool win, City will continue a pattern from recent years of teams losing consecutive Community Shield games. Chelsea lost in 2017 and 2018, and the Reds followed suit in 2019 and 2020.