C﻿olin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

Since Monday night, Steve Cooper’s future has been the subject of many a column inch, but it appears - at least in the short term - the club’s owners have shown him some loyalty after last season’s exploits.

Football can be a brutal business, and loyalty doesn’t often appear in it – so, while appreciating that things could change again in the not-too-distant future, calm does seem, for now, to have prevailed.

And the fact that Cooper will be in the dugout for Monday’s game against Aston Villa will please what seems to be an overwhelming majority of supporters.

Even while 3-0 down and being hammered just down the road at Leicester, the fans were loud and proud, and belting out Cooper’s name. Rarely, if ever, have I known a groundswell of support like it for a manager under pressure.

That support has come from an appreciation of what Cooper achieved last season. One fan at Leicester on Monday, after the 4-0 defeat, told me Cooper had given him the "best year of his football-supporting life". It seems dispensing with the services of a man who has already achieved so much at the City Ground would have been the most unpopular decision the club could have made.

You sense those fans will be backing the head coach as vocally as they ever have done come Monday night.

Cooper himself remains determined to turn things around. He knows his cluster of new players are not yet a ‘team’, and he knows they have to become one quickly to have a chance of surviving in what he calls the "most difficult league in the world".

At least now he has more time to try to help them do that.