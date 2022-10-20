Hibs v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats
- Published
Hibs have lost their last two league matches, having won their four games prior to this run. Hibs haven’t lost three in a row since a run of five in October and November 2021 under Jack Ross.
Hibs have won the last two encounters between the sides. They last beat St Johnstone three times in a row in the top-flight in September 2009.
St Johnstone are winless and goalless in their last three league visits to Hibs, drawing once and losing twice.
Since the start of last season, St Johnstone have lost more top-flight Scottish matches than any other team (26).