Manchester City were awarded Club of the Year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday, ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid in third.

T﻿he Premier League champions received more nominations across categories than any other team (six) and chief executive Ferran Soriano said: "This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation."

I﻿n addition, Kevin de Bruyne became the first City player to finish in the top three of the men's player shortlist, with Bayern Munich's former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in second and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema winning the main prize.