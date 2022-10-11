N'Golo Kante, 31, wants to stay at Chelsea despite being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Le10 Sport - in French), external

Jorginho could move to the Nou Camp on a free transfer next summer after his agent was seen in Barcelona. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

Chelsea's 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who has been on loan at Chicago Fire, will train in London for two weeks while they decide whether he will link up with the squad permanently in January or return to MLS for a second loan spell. (Football.London), external

