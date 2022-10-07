M﻿oyes on Cornet's injury, building momentum and Fulham

D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Fulham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the West Ham boss:

  • M﻿axwel Cornet is ruled out with a small calf strain, but Moyes said the injury isn't as bad as first feared.

  • Gianluca Scamacca "is doing a good job so far" but Moyes added "I think his fitness is something that he knows there's more to come from".

  • He said Flynn Downes impressed against Anderlecht "and he'll keep coming through".

  • W﻿hen asked about the prospect of recording three wins in the space of eight days, he said: "I think it's huge if we can continue to build that momentum."

  • Moyes said the fixture schedule makes it difficult to predict standings in the table: "All the teams at the bottom of the league could be in different positions."

  • O﻿n Fulham, he said "they are doing a lot of good things" and praised Marco Silva.

