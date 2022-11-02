Torino's Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, 22, is on Liverpool's shortlist as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Tuttomercato - in Italian), external

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's agent says the German "has no intention of resigning" and "didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing". (Florian Plettenburg, via Goal), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sun), external

